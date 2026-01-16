Home>>
China extends tax exemption for overseas investors in Chinese bond market
(Xinhua) 10:40, January 16, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to exempt overseas institutions from paying corporate income tax and value-added tax on bond interest income gained from the Chinese bond market, the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration announced on Thursday.
The policy will be effective from Jan. 1, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2027, according to a joint statement released by the two government departments.
The move aims to further promote the opening up of the country's bond market.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China extends tax refund policy for households replacing homes
- China to adjust or cancel export tax rebates for photovoltaic and battery products
- China's departure tax refunds grow sharply in first 11 months
- Tax data illustrates resilience, vitality of Chinese economy
- China's departure tax refund up 97.4 pct in Jan-Sept
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.