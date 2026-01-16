China extends tax exemption for overseas investors in Chinese bond market

Xinhua) 10:40, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to exempt overseas institutions from paying corporate income tax and value-added tax on bond interest income gained from the Chinese bond market, the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration announced on Thursday.

The policy will be effective from Jan. 1, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2027, according to a joint statement released by the two government departments.

The move aims to further promote the opening up of the country's bond market.

