Tax data illustrates resilience, vitality of Chinese economy

Xinhua) 08:40, December 09, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Newly released tax data for the first 11 months of 2025 has pointed to steady growth momentum in China's economy, featuring a rise in consumption, resilient exports, advances in sci-tech innovation, greener development and further progress in the creation of a unified national market.

Thanks to the steady improvement of the economy, total tax and fee revenues collected by tax authorities from January to November exceeded 29 trillion yuan (about 4.1 trillion U.S. dollars), according to Cai Zili, deputy head of the State Taxation Administration.

The Chinese government has unveiled a raft of measures to boost consumption, including an expanded consumer goods trade-in program, increased consumer finance offerings and strengthened employment support. These efforts are yielding results and adding vitality to domestic demand.

The consumer goods trade-in program has spurred sales of a wide range of commodities, including telecommunication products and household appliances, with respective retail revenues from the two categories rising 20.3 percent and 26.5 percent year on year in the first 11 months, according to the data.

Over the same period, the amount of export tax rebates handled by tax authorities nationwide increased 6.8 percent year on year, underscoring the strong resilience of exports among Chinese enterprises, according to the administration.

Supporting sci-tech innovation has long been a priority in China's preferential tax and fee policies. In the first 10 months of this year, major existing policies to support sci-tech innovation and manufacturing delivered a total of 2.37 trillion yuan in tax-and-fee reductions and rebates, Cai said.

Tax invoice data shows that in the first 11 months, sales revenues in high-tech industries nationwide increased 14.7 percent year on year, and corporate purchases of digital technologies grew 10.2 percent. Traditional industries accelerated their digital upgrades, with spending on digital and automation equipment rising 7.6 percent and 9.3 percent year on year.

Over the same period, sales revenues from wind and solar power generation rose 16.8 percent and 35.7 percent year on year, while revenue from thermal power generation fell 7.2 percent and its share of overall power industry sales dropped 4.7 percentage points -- a pattern that points to the accelerating green transformation of China's energy structure.

Li Gao, vice minister of ecology and environment, said at a recent press conference that China has implemented robust measures in recent years which have yielded remarkable achievements in addressing climate change, including optimizing the country's energy and industrial structures, promoting energy conservation and improving energy efficiency.

By adhering to the national carbon-peaking and carbon-neutrality strategy, tangible progress has been made on multiple fronts, including policy systems, energy transition and green, low-carbon industries, according to Wang Shancheng, an official of the National Development and Reform Commission.

In the first 11 months, inter-provincial trade sales accounted for 41.1 percent of the total national sales revenue, and more than 50 percent of tax-related business entities were engaged in cross-provincial sales -- 1.2 percentage points higher than the year before.

Over the same period, the number of province-level regions that registered growth in cross-provincial trade rose from 19 last year to 27 this year, indicating deepening trade links between regions and steady progress in the creation of a unified national market, according to the administration.

