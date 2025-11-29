China's int'l trade in goods, services nears 4.29 trln yuan in October
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached nearly 4.29 trillion yuan (about 604.1 billion U.S. dollars) in October, official data showed Friday.
Of the total, exports of goods stood at around 2.16 trillion yuan and imports exceeded 1.52 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 641.3 billion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
Exports of services reached 260.7 billion yuan and imports reached 340.4 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 79.7 billion yuan, the data showed.
Specifically, travel services recorded a trade value of 175.1 billion yuan in October, transport services registered a trade value of 170.5 billion yuan, and telecommunication, computer and information services saw a trade value of 65.8 billion yuan, the data showed.
In U.S. dollar terms, China's exports of goods and services amounted to 341.6 billion U.S. dollars in October, while imports were 262.5 billion dollars, resulting in a surplus of 79.2 billion dollars, according to the administration.
