China to adjust or cancel export tax rebates for photovoltaic and battery products

Xinhua) 09:20, January 10, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China announced on Friday that it will change export tax rebates for a range of products, including photovoltaic and battery products.

The announcement, jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration, said that export tax rebates for the value added tax of photovoltaic products will be canceled starting from April 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, the export tax rebate rate for the value added tax of battery products will be reduced from 9 percent to 6 percent starting from April 1, 2026, and will be eliminated starting from Jan. 1, 2027, according to the announcement.

The move is welcomed by China's domestic industry, with the China Photovoltaic Industry Association saying that the measure will help restore rational pricing in foreign markets and reduce the risk of trade frictions for China.

Over the long term, the measure will help prevent export prices from falling too rapidly and lower the risk of trade disputes further, according to the association.

