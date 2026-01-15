Dongguan sees boom in Year of the Horse trendy toy production and sales

Ecns.cn) 13:56, January 15, 2026

A staff member sort merchandise at a Year of the Horse-themed designer toy pop-up store in Shilong Town, Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

As the Year of the Horse approaches, Dongguan, known as China's "capital of designer toys," is seeing a surge in the production and sale of horse-themed products.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)