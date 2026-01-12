Ice sports enthusiasts gather in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:45, January 12, 2026

Skaters practice in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Qi)

In Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the freezing winter is warmed by the excitement of ice sports, as locals dive into a variety of activities despite bone-chilling temperatures that drop as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Sports like curling, ice dragon boat races, and ice dancing are drawing people outdoors to revel in the joy of winter sports.

