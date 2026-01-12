China, Lesotho vow to advance strategic partnership to higher level

Xinhua) 08:28, January 12, 2026

MASERU, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Lesotho and China have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the bilateral strategic partnership to a higher level and making it a model of friendly exchanges and common development between countries with different national conditions and systems, according to a joint press communique released on Sunday.

The communique was issued following talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Lejone Mpotjoana in Maseru, Lesotho's capital. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited the southern African country on Saturday and Sunday, during which he met with his counterpart, Mpotjoana.

The ministers spoke highly of the achievements in the development of bilateral relations, the communique said, adding that the two sides agreed to firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns.

Lesotho supports the four major initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and commends them for injecting stability and certainty into a turbulent world, said the communique.

Lesotho reaffirms its firm commitment to the one-China principle and recognition that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. China applauds the new progress that Lesotho continues to make in its national reform process and supports Lesotho in upholding its national sovereignty, security, and development interests, according to the communique.

The two sides stressed that promoting human rights is a common cause for all humanity, and exchanges and cooperation on human rights should be carried out based on mutual respect and equality. Both sides oppose politicizing, weaponizing, and applying double standards to human rights issues and oppose the interference in the internal affairs of the two countries under the pretext of human rights.

The ministers highlighted the important outcomes achieved in 10 partnership actions that China and Africa have jointly taken to advance modernization. They shared the belief that changes unseen in a century are accelerating, and Global South countries are playing an increasingly important role in international affairs.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to close collaboration to jointly oppose unilateral sanctions, protectionism and economic hegemonism, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, establish a more just and equitable global governance system, and build an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security, and shared prosperity, the communique said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)