Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei urges unity, slams U.S. in address to nation
(Xinhua) 10:42, January 10, 2026
TEHRAN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Friday urged people in Iran to preserve unity and said some protesters try to please the United States.
Khamenei made the remarks in a televised address to the nation as the country faces growing protests.
