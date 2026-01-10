Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei urges unity, slams U.S. in address to nation

Xinhua) 10:42, January 10, 2026

TEHRAN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Friday urged people in Iran to preserve unity and said some protesters try to please the United States.

Khamenei made the remarks in a televised address to the nation as the country faces growing protests.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi)