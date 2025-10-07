Iran rules out talks with European powers following snapback of UN sanctions

Xinhua) 14:50, October 07, 2025

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei attends a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 6, 2025. Iran has no plans to hold talks with France, Britain and Germany following their move to trigger the "snapback" mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions, Baghaei said on Monday. (Xinhua/Sha Dati)

TEHRAN, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Iran has no plans to hold talks with France, Britain and Germany following their move to trigger the "snapback" mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Baghaei told a weekly press briefing in Tehran that Iran was "considering the impacts and consequences" of what he called the recent anti-Iran action by the three European powers and the United States.

He said Iran would decide on diplomacy "whenever the government feels it can be fruitful," stressing that any negotiations must serve the country's national interests.

"Iran will never beg for negotiations," Baghaei said, adding that talks were a two-way process that must protect national interests, security, and dignity.

The European trio, in coordination with Washington, invoked the snapback mechanism in August after the UN Security Council failed to extend sanctions relief in September.

Iran had held several rounds of talks with the three countries since September last year, mainly focused on its nuclear program and sanctions relief.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei attends a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 6, 2025. Iran has no plans to hold talks with France, Britain and Germany following their move to trigger the "snapback" mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions, Baghaei said on Monday. (Xinhua/Sha Dati)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei attends a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 6, 2025. Iran has no plans to hold talks with France, Britain and Germany following their move to trigger the "snapback" mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions, Baghaei said on Monday. (Xinhua/Sha Dati)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)