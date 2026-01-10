China to expand services sector opening-up pilot program to nine more cities

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will advance the opening-up of its services sector in nine additional pilot cities, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

The nine cities -- Dalian, Ningbo, Xiamen, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Hefei, Fuzhou, Xi'an and Suzhou -- will be tasked with implementing 159 pilot measures, targeting key areas of the services sector such as telecommunication, healthcare and financial services, the ministry said.

These pilot cities are encouraged to pursue differentiated approaches based on local conditions. For example, the coastal city of Dalian will be supported in leveraging its role as an international shipping hub of Northeast Asia to improve logistics channels, and Ningbo will be encouraged to build on its strengths in advanced manufacturing and cross-border trade.

In April last year, these nine cities joined China's list of comprehensive pilot areas, expanding the program beyond the 11 existing pilot areas.

Since the launch of the pilot program in 2015, China has continued to expand its institutional opening-up in terms of rules, regulations, management and standards. It has also continued creating a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment, and providing a stable, open policy environment for foreign businesses to invest and operate in the country.

