Chinese premier chairs meeting on expanding institutional opening up

Xinhua) 22:32, October 31, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting that reviewed measures to expand institutional opening up in key areas and promote the large-scale application of new scenarios.

It called for active efforts to promote alignment with high-standard international economic and trade rules, and to leverage the advantages of high-level opening-up platforms, including pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port, to enhance the effectiveness of institutional opening up.

It also emphasized the need to harness the advantages of China's ultra-large-scale market and diverse application scenarios, and to prioritize the development of a batch of new application scenarios.

More efforts should be made to advance infrastructure and platform construction, and to provide legal, institutional and policy support to foster a favorable environment for innovation, the meeting said.

The meeting also reviewed and approved a draft regulation on preventing and controlling forest and grassland fires.

It urged strengthened inspections and patrols, and called for fine-tuned emergency plans.

