China to step up high-quality financial services for real economy

Xinhua) 14:49, October 27, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance high-quality financial services to better support the real economy, according to a report on the country's financial work submitted for deliberation on Sunday to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature.

Since November 2024, the financial sector has strengthened support for the real economy, the report said. Between November 2024 and September 2025, a total of 98 companies launched initial public offerings on the A-share market, with private firms and strategic emerging industries accounting for 86 percent and 92 percent of this total, respectively.

By the end of last month, loans to sectors such as science and technology, green development, inclusive finance, elderly care and the digital economy -- all outpaced overall loan growth for the same period.

Looking ahead, China will focus on supporting key areas including technological innovation, consumption, small and micro businesses, and foreign trade, while strengthening coordination of fiscal, monetary and industrial policies.

The report also called for implementing a moderately loose monetary policy in a thorough and targeted manner, studying and preparing new policy measures, strengthening financial regulation, and enhancing protection of the rights of both financial consumers and investors.

