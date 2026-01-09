China's CPI up 0.8 pct in December

Xinhua) 10:18, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.8 percent year on year in December, official data showed Friday.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, was up 1.2 percent from a year ago last month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

In 2025, the CPI stayed flat compared to last year, the data showed.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2 percent in December, following a 0.1-percent decrease in November.

Friday's data also showed the producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 1.9 percent year on year in December, with the decline narrowing from a 2.2 percent decrease in the previous month. For the full year of 2025, the PPI declined 2.6 percent.

