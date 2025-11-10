China's CPI increases by 0.2 pct in October

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.2 percent year on year in October 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Sunday.

On a monthly basis, the CPI also rose 0.2 percent last month, according to this data.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased by 1.2 percent year on year -- marking the sixth consecutive month of acceleration in growth pace.

NBS statistician Dong Lijuan attributed the consumer price increase last month to the continued effects of policies to expand domestic demand, coupled with the boosting impact of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday period.

Sunday's data also revealed that the producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate -- went down 2.1 percent year on year in October.

