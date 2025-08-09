Home>>
China's CPI remains flat in July
(Xinhua) 10:45, August 09, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, remained unchanged from a year ago in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Saturday.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's CPI up 0.1 pct in June
- China's CPI edges down 0.1% in May, core inflation rises as consumption gains momentum: NBS
- China's CPI dips 0.1 pct in May
- China's CPI down 0.1 pct in March
- China's CPI edges down in February due to holiday effects
- China's CPI down 0.7 pct in February
- Full-year CPI target likely lower at 2%
- China's CPI sees moderate growth in Jan due to holiday spending: NBS
- CPI growth accelerates on holiday spending
- China's CPI growth accelerates in January on holiday spending
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.