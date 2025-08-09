Languages

China's CPI remains flat in July

(Xinhua) 10:45, August 09, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, remained unchanged from a year ago in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Saturday.

