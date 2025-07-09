China's CPI up 0.1 pct in June

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.1 percent year on year in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

The CPI in urban regions rose 0.1 percent year on year last month, while that in the rural regions was down 0.2 percent, according to the data.

On a monthly basis, the CPI dipped 0.1 percent in June, the data showed.

In the first half of 2025, the country's CPI posted a 0.1-percent decline compared with the same period last year, according to the NBS.

