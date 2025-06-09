Home>>
China's CPI dips 0.1 pct in May
(Xinhua) 10:28, June 09, 2025
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was down 0.1 percent year on year in May, official data showed on Monday.
On a monthly basis, the CPI dipped 0.2 percent last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, climbed 0.6 percent year on year in May, accelerating from a rise of 0.5 percent registered in April.
For the January-May period, the country's CPI averaged a 0.1-percent decline compared with the same period last year, according to the NBS.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's CPI down 0.1 pct in March
- China's CPI edges down in February due to holiday effects
- China's CPI down 0.7 pct in February
- Full-year CPI target likely lower at 2%
- China's CPI sees moderate growth in Jan due to holiday spending: NBS
- CPI growth accelerates on holiday spending
- China's CPI growth accelerates in January on holiday spending
- China's CPI up 0.5 pct in January
- China's CPI up 0.1% in December
- China's CPI up 0.2 pct in 2024
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.