China's CPI up 0.7 pct in November

Xinhua) 13:26, December 10, 2025

A resident shops at a supermarket in Wenhua community in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, grew at a faster pace in November, driven by rising food prices, official data showed Wednesday.

The CPI rose 0.7 percent year on year in November, accelerating from October's rise of 0.2 percent and marking the fastest pace of growth since March 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

On a monthly basis, the CPI edged down 0.1 percent last month, the NBS data showed.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased by 1.2 percent year on year last month.

Wednesday's data also revealed that the producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, fell 2.2 percent year on year in November.

