China's Lyushan Township endeavors to promote comprehensive rural revitalization

Xinhua) 10:55, January 07, 2026

Villagers stuff glutinous rice into lotus roots to make food products at the agricultural service center in Xucang Village of Lyushan Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 6, 2026. In recent years, Lyushan Township has pursued endeavors to promote comprehensive rural revitalization, implementing measures such as establishing agricultural service centers, advancing the consolidation of farmland for large-scale farming, and improving rural living environment. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers pack food products made with lotus roots and glutinous rice at the agricultural service center in Xucang Village of Lyushan Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 6, 2026.

A staff member makes coffee at a cafe in the agricultural service center in Xucang Village of Lyushan Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 6, 2026.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2026 shows a new residential community for farmers in Xucang Village of Lyushan Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2026 shows an agricultural service center surrounded by farmland in Xucang Village of Lyushan Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2026 shows an agricultural service center surrounded by farmland in Xucang Village of Lyushan Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Villagers take a rest at a cafe in the agricultural service center in Xucang Village of Lyushan Township, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 6, 2026.

