From endangered to billion-yuan industry: The revitalization of the Green-Shelled Egg Chicken industry

People's Daily Online) 14:28, December 24, 2025

Jiangxi Donghua Livestock and Poultry Co., Ltd. General Manager Xu Jiansheng (right) and company researcher conduct genetic testing on Dongxiang Green-Shelled Egg Chickens. (Xinhua/He Jianghua)

As dawn breaks over Dongxiang district in Fuzhou city, southeast China's Jiangxi Province, green-shelled eggs produced by Jiangxi Donghua Livestock and Poultry Co., Ltd. roll off automated production lines, bound for markets nationwide.

"These eggs come from our Black-Feathered Green-Shelled Egg Chickens. They're in such high demand because they're not only packed with nutrients but also taste amazing," Xu Jiansheng, general manager of the company, says with a sense of pride and confidence.

Once a rare, almost forgotten breed, the Dongxiang Black-Feathered Green-Shelled Egg Chicken is now a prized product known for its unique "six blacks and one green" traits.

The eggs, with their high nutritional value, have become a market sensation. Yet, just a few decades ago, this once-abundant species was on the verge of extinction due to low productivity and the challenges of breeding.

The revival of the Black-Feathered Green-Shelled Egg Chicken has been nothing short of miraculous. In the 1980s, the breed faced extinction. But through decades of determination and innovation, the local community embarked on a tireless "species defense battle." The government established breeding farms, invested in specialized funds, and created rigorous conservation standards.

Thanks to these efforts, the once-endangered species has thrived. Today, the Dongxiang Black-Feathered Green-Shelled Egg Chicken is part of one of the 64 national key specialty species joint research projects and has also won multiple awards, including the Gold Award at the China International Food Expo, National Geographical Indication Agricultural Products recognition, and designation as a China Well-Known Trademark.

From conservation to commercial success

But saving the chicken was just the beginning. The real challenge was transforming this newfound genetic treasure into a thriving, sustainable industry.

Dongxiang district adopted a clear strategy of "one county, one product." In just three years, they laid the groundwork, built systems and scaled up production. Local enterprises teamed up with top universities like China Agricultural University and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, forming research partnerships that focused on genetic breeding and creating high-value products, such as folic acid-enriched eggs.

The results have been impressive. The Dongxiang Green-Shelled Egg Chicken industry is now a multi-million-yuan business, producing over 700,000 eggs daily. And with the introduction of state-of-the-art automation, the production process has become far more efficient.

In 2021, the company introduced a high-tech chicken facility that drastically reduced the workforce required to manage the operation. What once took a dozen people to handle now only takes a few, said Chen Deguang, the company's production manager.

To further integrate resources and strengthen the brand, Dongxiang district has set up a special sales team, leveraging channels such as e-commerce livestreaming, high-speed rail advertising, and placing products in airports and supermarkets, to efficiently close the "last mile" from production to table.

"Dongxiang Green-Shelled Eggs not only fly into the sky and run on trains, but they also enter thousands of households," said Xin Bin, office director of the Dongxiang District Sales Task Force.

Beyond industrial upgrading, the industry's growth has created new opportunities for local farmers. Wang Dan, from Xiaogang town, returned home after years of working elsewhere to raise Black-Feathered Green-Shelled Egg Chickens. Last year, she earned nearly 70,000 yuan — a significant income in rural China.

"The company provides training and guarantees a market for our eggs. This year, I'm even more motivated to succeed!" she said, her optimism contagious.

Wang's story is far from unique. Across Dongxiang district, communities have embraced the industry, with 1.15 million chickens now being raised in the area. The industry's output value exceeded 180 million yuan in 2024, providing steady incomes for thousands of families.

Dongxiang's success goes beyond economic gains, offering a sustainable and inclusive model that links government support, business innovation and farmers through shared benefits.

Once a protected breed, the Black-Feathered Green-Shelled Egg Chicken has become a pillar industry, providing a replicable path for rural revitalization that integrates biodiversity conservation with income growth.

Edited and translated by Michael Oduro from a Chinese original.

