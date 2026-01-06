Senior CPC official meets with delegation of Singapore's PAP

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, meets with a delegation of Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) led by Desmond Lee, chairman of the PAP and minister for education, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation of Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) led by Desmond Lee, chairman of the PAP and minister for education, in Beijing on Monday.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, said that under the strategic guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping and leaders of Singapore, China-Singapore relations have developed steadily and cooperation in various fields has continued to deepen and solidify.

Shi noted that China is willing to enhance institutionalized exchanges between the two parties, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and foster more achievements in the all-round, high-quality and future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore.

Lee said that Singapore is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance exchanges and mutual learning between the two parties, and deepen cooperation in various fields.

