China, Singapore joint army training concludes

Xinhua) 16:42, December 17, 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore concluded a joint army training on Wednesday, the latest round of a bilateral exercise that has expanded over time from conventional security cooperation to highly complex urban counter-terrorism operations.

The exercise, known as Exercise Cooperation, was launched in 2009 and held its seventh edition this year, which began on Dec. 10 and focused on joint urban counter-terrorism drills.

A closing ceremony was held at Jurong Camp in Singapore, where troops from both sides sang their national anthems. Heads of the Chinese and Singaporean observer delegations jointly reviewed the participating units and presented certificates to outstanding personnel.

The head of the Singaporean observer delegation said the two sides had been encouraging each other and completing the urban counter-terrorism drills with strong commitment and professional standards.

The head of the Chinese observer delegation said that, amid a complex and changing international situation, the two militaries should strengthen cooperation and, with greater resolve and more practical actions, make new and greater contributions to maintaining regional peace and stability and to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

