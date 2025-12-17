China-Singapore joint army training carries out field drills on urban counter-terrorism
SINGAPORE, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Participants from both sides of the China-Singapore joint army training recently conducted field drills focused on urban counter-terrorism operations.
The exercise moved from Jurong Camp to SAFTI City, Singapore's first high-rise urban training facility, launched in March and equipped with smart instruments for real-time feedback.
Commanders from China and Singapore set up a joint command structure and carried out command post drills using physical models and digital imagery to plan and coordinate missions.
In the live exercises, mixed China-Singapore units conducted coordinated operations, fully leveraging the synergy between manned and unmanned forces. Reconnaissance robots and drones were used to support simulated encirclement, sniper control, rapid entry, firepower strikes and hostage rescue.
"Urban counter-terrorism is like dancing on the edge of a blade, as every movement has to be precise," said Liu Shoutao, a Chinese commander.
Operating in dense, high-rise settings, the exercises improved the ability of the mixed units to respond to rapidly changing situations, strengthen coordination and conduct precision strikes, helping build experience for future urban counter-terrorism missions, Liu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Singaporean ambassador advocates joint efforts to forge new Singapore-China trade paths with Guangxi
- Chinese mainland remains top source of visitor arrivals to Singapore
- China, Singapore eye closer cooperation on BRI, innovation
- Chinese vice premier to co-chair China-Singapore bilateral cooperation mechanism meetings with Singapore's deputy PM
- China, Singapore to hold joint army training
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.