China-Singapore joint army training carries out field drills on urban counter-terrorism

Xinhua) 09:20, December 17, 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Participants from both sides of the China-Singapore joint army training recently conducted field drills focused on urban counter-terrorism operations.

The exercise moved from Jurong Camp to SAFTI City, Singapore's first high-rise urban training facility, launched in March and equipped with smart instruments for real-time feedback.

Commanders from China and Singapore set up a joint command structure and carried out command post drills using physical models and digital imagery to plan and coordinate missions.

In the live exercises, mixed China-Singapore units conducted coordinated operations, fully leveraging the synergy between manned and unmanned forces. Reconnaissance robots and drones were used to support simulated encirclement, sniper control, rapid entry, firepower strikes and hostage rescue.

"Urban counter-terrorism is like dancing on the edge of a blade, as every movement has to be precise," said Liu Shoutao, a Chinese commander.

Operating in dense, high-rise settings, the exercises improved the ability of the mixed units to respond to rapidly changing situations, strengthen coordination and conduct precision strikes, helping build experience for future urban counter-terrorism missions, Liu said.

