China supports UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over U.S. operation against Venezuela: FM

Xinhua) 16:31, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China supports the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the U.S. military action against Venezuela, and backs the Security Council in fulfilling its due role in accordance with its own responsibilities, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news briefing here on Monday.

Lin noted that China is ready to work with the international community to firmly uphold the UN Charter, defend the bottom line of international morality, and safeguard international fairness and justice.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday on the U.S. operation against Venezuela, the council presidency told Xinhua on Saturday.

