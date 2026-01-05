China believes Venezuela will properly manage its internal affairs: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:18, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China respects Venezuela's sovereignty and independence, and believes that the Venezuelan government will properly manage its internal affairs in accordance with its constitution and laws, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)