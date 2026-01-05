Home>>
China believes Venezuela will properly manage its internal affairs: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:18, January 05, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China respects Venezuela's sovereignty and independence, and believes that the Venezuelan government will properly manage its internal affairs in accordance with its constitution and laws, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump demands "total access" to Venezuela
- Latin Americans, Spanish supporters rally at U.S. Embassy in Madrid over Venezuela
- Chinese FM on Venezuela situation: China always opposes imposing one country's will on another
- China calls on U.S. to release Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife at once
- Venezuela's supreme court orders VP Delcy Rodriguez to serve as acting president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.