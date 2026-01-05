Latin Americans, Spanish supporters rally at U.S. Embassy in Madrid over Venezuela

People in support of Venezuela protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Migrants and descendants from Latin America, joined by Spanish supporters, rallied outside Madrid's U.S. Embassy on Sunday to protest U.S. interference in Venezuela, waving flags and chanting for the country's sovereignty.

MADRID, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Migrants and descendants from across Latin America, joined by Spanish supporters, gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Madrid on Sunday to protest what they described as U.S. interference in Venezuela. Participants carried Latin American flags and chanted slogans in support of the country's sovereignty.

Andean pan flute music provided the backdrop to the demonstration. Alberto Calderon, a member of a traditional Andean music group and descendant of Peruvian migrants, led the rhythm and guided the chorus.

He said the melodies, rooted in the Andean highlands and shared across Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, and parts of Argentina and Chile, predate modern national borders and were adapted to address Venezuela's current situation.

People in support of Venezuela protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

"Venezuela, an immortal nation," the crowd chanted. "For your resistance, the peoples of the world stand with you." Araceli Munoz Rojas, one of the participants, said she joined the rally to protest what she described as U.S. military interference in Venezuela, calling it a violation of international law and national sovereignty. Miguel Sanchez, a dual Spanish-Argentine citizen, warned that external intervention could set a precedent across the region.

As the rally concluded, the music and chants gradually faded, leaving participants emphasizing solidarity and the ongoing memory of foreign intervention in Latin America. "Even if time passes, I can't forget you, it's impossible," the crowd sang.

Earlier on Saturday, the United States launched a large-scale strike on Venezuela, during which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were "captured and flown out of Venezuela," according to a post by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account.

The U.S. military action against the South American nation has drawn widespread international condemnation, with multiple countries calling for a coordinated global response.

