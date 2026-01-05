AI has finger on pulse of healthcare advances

January 05, 2026

Song Jiayi, a 32-year-old white-collar worker in Beijing, usually goes to the gym after work. She likes running on a treadmill for more than an hour and attending various fitness classes with a focus on personal health and weight management.

Like most of her peers, Song keeps abreast of the latest development in artificial intelligence technology, and recently downloaded a health-related application on her smartphone.

"I can record my health status through uploading images or inputting text and my voice to the app. The AI-powered health tool can provide real-time responses to medical questions and formulate customized health management plans, including daily exercise, diet and sleep for me," she said.

Song said the digital health assistant also functions as a friendly doctor, personal nutritionist and sports coach. Apart from personalized health management, the app offers online medical consultation services through a network of doctors nationwide.

Song is one of tens of thousands of people turning to AI-driven apps that help them track and analyze their health and issue medication reminders.

Leading Chinese tech companies are racing to enter the AI healthcare sector to accelerate the commercial application of the cutting-edge technology and address the growing medical demands of a rapidly aging population.

China's elder care industry is expected to surpass 20 trillion yuan ($2.8 trillion) by 2030, according to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Ant Group has rebranded its AI health app AQ as Ant Afu, and released a new version of the app, upgrading its three major functions — health companionship, health Q&A and health services.

The company said Ant Afu focuses on a "health plus" strategy, repositioning the product from an AI "tool" to an AI "friend" that provides healthcare services and helps users manage their own and family members' health issues.

The number of active monthly users has surpassed 15 million, making it China's largest AI healthcare app. It answers more than 5 million health questions every day, with 55 percent of users coming from third-tier cities and below.

Zhang Junjie, vice-president of Ant Group and president of the company's health business unit, said the biggest change to the app is the addition of a health companion function, which aims to help users develop healthy daily habits.

Users can record their health status and upload their information by taking photos and uploading images.

The app can access smart devices from Apple, Huawei, Vivo and Omron to synchronize users' daily health data and let them view their exercise levels, heart rate, blood pressure and sleep time.

It can also create health records for family members, and set multiple goals such as exercise, diet and lifestyle habits. Afu acts as a "personal coach" to customize a tailored plan for users based on their goals.

"The professionalism and usefulness of the answers are the foundation of an AI tool," Zhang said, adding that a health app should be able to have a dialogue with users and provide a personalized solution for each individual.

However, the company stressed Afu's responses are not medical diagnoses and will never replace real doctors. For users with medical needs, Afu connects with 300,000 doctors nationwide to provide online consultation services.

Meanwhile, Baidu Inc recently announced the official upgrade of its AI-powered health assistant.

"We aim to provide every family with a one-stop service for disease prevention, knowledge acquisition, and health management through an intelligent, reliable and always-available AI partner," said Yang Minglu, general manager of Baidu Health.

The company's aim is to integrate professional healthcare into every aspect of users' daily lives, Yang said. The total order volume of its healthcare services has exceeded 47 million, which represents a shift from a health assistant to a 24/7 all-in-one family doctor.

Lu Mei, head of Baidu Health's AI app products, said the application covers a full range of services from light consultations to complex disease treatments and comprehensive health management. It can accurately process multiple input forms such as text, image, audio and video, with a recognition accuracy rate of over 95 percent.

Baidu Health has opened up its vast resources — including 600 million pieces of professional health content, 360,000 doctor services and over 100 AI tools — to a wide range of partners. These partners include hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, insurance institutions, smart hardware manufacturers, and health app developers.

"AI has become a key engine for improving efficiency and driving innovation in the health sector," said Jiang Han, a senior analyst at market consultancy Pangoal.

"The core competition among tech giants in the health industry has shifted from simple traffic acquisition to a contest centered on the building of comprehensive capacities covering data, application scenarios and the ecosystem."

Jiang said enterprises that can integrate health management, diagnosis, payment and pharmaceutical delivery and also create a user-centered service loop will gain a competitive upper hand. "This involves the ability to combine medical resources, ensure regulatory compliance, and foster cross-industry collaboration," Jiang said.

Chinese tech giants, with their massive user bases and data assets, are well-positioned to leverage their platform traffic to drive the development of the health business, he added.

AI Plus initiative

The scale of China's AI-powered healthcare industry reached 97.3 billion yuan in 2023, and the figure is expected to grow to 159.8 billion yuan by 2028, with an annual compound growth rate of 10.5 percent from 2022 to 2028, data from the Qianzhan Industry Research Institute showed.

In August, the State Council, China's Cabinet, issued a guideline on the deep implementation of the "AI Plus" initiative. The country will promote the use of AI in science and technology, industrial development, consumption, people's well-being, governance capability and global cooperation, according to the guideline.

Efforts should be made to explore and promote high-quality health assistant services accessible to everyone, and steadily advance the application of AI in areas such as auxiliary diagnosis and treatment, health management, and medical insurance services, significantly enhancing the capacity and efficiency of community-oriented healthcare, the guideline said.

In November, the National Health Commission and four other authorities released a document on the broad application of AI in the health sector over the coming years.

By 2030, intelligent diagnosis and treatment assistance will be universal in basic terms across China's primary-level medical institutions, including community and village clinics, the document said.

AI technologies such as intelligent medical imaging diagnosis and clinical decision-making supporting technologies will be widely adopted by hospitals at or above the second level in China's three-tier hospital system.

Efforts will also be made to encourage the development of new service formats such as intelligent health checkups, health consultations, and health management, and to boost vertical large-model applications in the healthcare industry, the document noted.

Li Tongzeng, a physician in the infectious disease department at Beijing Youan Hospital, said, "AI has helped liberate doctors from repetitive tasks, allowing us to focus on core diagnostic and treatment processes."

AI agents can generate medical records in seconds and assist in issuing medical orders, which are both conducive to improving medical efficiency, Li said. An AI agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools.

AI agents are more advanced than chatbots because they not only provide suggestions and answers, but also autonomously execute complex actions across a multitude of industries that can deliver tangible results.

Experts said AI health management apps can be viewed as auxiliary tools for health management and diagnosis, but they cannot replace certified healthcare professionals in conducting patient examinations and performing surgeries.

"The competition in the AI health sector is heating up, with major internet and tech companies collaborating with hospitals to secure data flows to the online platforms of hospitals," said Pan Helin, a member of the Expert Committee for Information and Communication Economy, which is part of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The companies hope to transform patients' low-frequency medical behaviors into health consultations and inquiries with high frequency, Pan said, adding that as more user consultation data is uploaded to health management platforms, AI models will be better trained.

With the rapid advancement of AI technology, its applications in medical diagnosis and treatment are becoming increasingly widespread in China, Pan said.

Although AI is proving its worth in specific scenarios, it can't replace the professional diagnosis of a skilled physician, he said. "The prescription review and the final diagnosis decision remain in the hands of the human doctor," Pan said.

JD Health, a unit of tech giant JD, has unveiled an AI-powered system designed for online healthcare scenarios, built on the company's specialized medical large language models.

The system incorporates cutting-edge AI and big data analytics to provide doctors with more precise and comprehensive diagnostic support. It supports doctors in collecting, analyzing and processing research data, facilitating the production of medical papers and providing guidance.

Its aim is to boost clinical research efficiency for doctors, and optimize hospital operations, while prioritizing the security of patient health records and safeguarding their privacy, said JD Health.

The company has also launched the AI doctor digital twin, which offers a personalized "digital human" to relieve doctors of routine tasks, allowing them to focus on complex and nuanced aspects of patient care.

This digital twin can learn from a doctor's professional knowledge, thought processes, and communication habits, providing 24/7 patient support, disease education, treatment management, medication reminders, and other post-care services.

It collects patient history in advance, offers personalized diagnostic plans and diagnosis suggestions while addressing patient queries in real time and making doctors' clinical expertise available on demand.

Looking ahead, the company said it will continue to enhance its offerings with medical expert services and video consultations, striving to provide convenient services to users, while giving healthcare professionals enhanced tools for practice.

Zhu Keli, founding director of the China Institute of New Economy, is bullish on the prospects of AI in healthcare. "AI can provide scientific support across multiple links, such as disease prevention, precise diagnosis, personalized treatment, and new drug development," Zhu said.

Greater efforts should also be made to accumulate more complex and comprehensive data, allowing AI to evolve through learning and analysis, which will enable it to develop the ability to solve difficult and complicated problems.

AI is becoming a crucial force driving the transformation and upgrading of the healthcare industry, Zhu said. He also called for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of AI technology to provide a better experience and high-quality medical services for patients.

