People enjoy new year holiday across China

Xinhua) 15:58, January 03, 2026

A child looks at a set of lanterns at an ancient city scenic area in Huangyuan County of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province on Jan. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Tourists enjoy the lanterns at an ancient city scenic area in Huangyuan County of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province on Jan. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a tourist enjoying paddle boarding at Minjiang River wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows tourists enjoying their leisure time at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

