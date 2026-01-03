People enjoy new year holiday across China
A child looks at a set of lanterns at an ancient city scenic area in Huangyuan County of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province on Jan. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Tourists enjoy the lanterns at an ancient city scenic area in Huangyuan County of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province on Jan. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Tourists enjoy the lanterns at an ancient city scenic area in Huangyuan County of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province on Jan. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a tourist enjoying paddle boarding at Minjiang River wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows tourists enjoying their leisure time at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows tourists enjoying their leisure time at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
