Various activities held across China to celebrate upcoming new year

Xinhua) 21:14, December 31, 2025

Children participate in a New Year event at a kindergarten in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Dec. 31, 2025. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Children participate in a New Year event at a kindergarten in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Dec. 31, 2025. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows students performing a dragon dance at a school in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Children participate in a New Year event in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Dec. 30, 2025. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Children perform during a New Year celebration at a kindergarten in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Dec. 30, 2025. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

Children participate in a New Year celebration at a kindergarten in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Dec. 31, 2025. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 30, 2025 shows children performing traditional drumming under the guidance of their teacher at a kindergarten in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Zhou Qiang/Xinhua)

Children make paper-cut decorations with their teacher's help at a kindergarten in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Dec. 30, 2025. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A filigree artisan teaches delivery workers to make intangible cultural heritage handicrafts in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Dec. 30, 2025. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a lion dance performance at a scenic spot in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 31, 2025. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the upcoming new year. (Photo by Sun Tingyi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)