Snowy scenery draws tourists during China's New Year holiday

Xinhua) 10:16, January 03, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows the snowy scenery in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Snowfall hit many parts of China during the New Year's Day holiday, drawing tourists to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows people enjoying their leisure time amid snow in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. Snowfall hit many parts of China during the New Year's Day holiday, drawing tourists to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Huangshan Mountain scenic area after a snowfall in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Snowfall hit many parts of China during the New Year's Day holiday, drawing tourists to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A foreign tourist takes photos of a macaque at Huangshizhai scenic spot of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park after a snowfall in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Snowfall hit many parts of China during the New Year's Day holiday, drawing tourists to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit Huangshizhai scenic spot of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park after a snowfall in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Snowfall hit many parts of China during the New Year's Day holiday, drawing tourists to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2026 shows a view of the Mogan Mountain after a snowfall in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall hit many parts of China during the New Year's Day holiday, drawing tourists to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2026 shows a man walking in a wheat field after a snowfall in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. Snowfall hit many parts of China during the New Year's Day holiday, drawing tourists to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Xie Yong/Xinhua)

Citizens visit a park after a snowfall in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 1, 2026. Snowfall hit many parts of China during the New Year's Day holiday, drawing tourists to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

