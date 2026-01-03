Home>>
Turkish Airlines announces 2.33-bln-USD investment to build world's largest cargo terminal
(Xinhua) 14:02, January 03, 2026
ISTANBUL, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) announced on Friday a major investment of around 100 billion Turkish liras (about 2.33 billion U.S. dollars) to build what it says will be the world's largest cargo terminal at Istanbul Airport.
In a social media post, THY said the project will also include a new in-flight catering facility and is expected to create 26,000 jobs.
The airline said the investment aims to boost its cargo capacity and global competitiveness, while strengthening Istanbul's role as a key international aviation and logistics hub.
Turkish Airlines currently operates a fleet of 516 aircraft and flies to destinations in more than 130 countries.
