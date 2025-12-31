China's sports industry accounts for 1.19 percent of GDP in 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The total output of China's sports industry reached 3.8421 trillion yuan (about 540.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, accounting for 1.19 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), according to data released by the General Administration of Sport of China and the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
The value added of the sports industry stood at 1.6033 trillion yuan, and the sector's share of GDP was 0.04 percentage points higher than last year.
In terms of structure, the value added of sports services was 1.1548 trillion yuan, accounting for 72.0 percent of the sports industry total, down 0.7 percentage points year-on-year.
The value added from the manufacturing of sports goods and related products was 424.5 billion yuan, making up 26.5 percent of the total and marking an increase of 0.8 percentage points from 2023.
The value added of sports venue and facility construction was 24 billion yuan, contributing 1.5 percent to the total, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous year.
