China sees continued improvement in women's health in 2024: statistical report
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Women in China saw continued health improvement in 2024, along with enhanced maternal health services, according to a statistical monitoring report released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.
The maternal mortality rate was 14.3 per 100,000 in 2024, which was down 5.3 percent from 2023, per the report on the implementation progress of the China National Program for Women's Development (2021-2030).
The premarital health checkup rate reached 77.1 percent in 2024, up 0.5 percentage points year on year, the report states.
In 2024, China launched an evaluation scheme to guide local medical and health institutions to improve their treatment systems and enhance their capability to treat pregnant and lying-in women in urgent or severe condition.
This has helped to establish a comprehensive rescue system with wide coverage that is tiered and efficiently coordinated, improving emergency care capabilities for pregnant women to ensure their safety, according to the report.
