'The Big Picture' season 6, episode 4: 'The Art of the Deal'

People's Daily Online) 10:58, December 31, 2025

The sixth season of "The Big Picture" takes viewers across Shanghai, the Hangzhou Qiantang River economic belt, and the Yangtze River Delta city cluster, offering insights from multiple angles into China's economic influence. This season highlights the deepening connections and emerging opportunities among China, Australia, New Zealand, and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Business opportunities between China and Australia continue to grow under the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement. In "The Art of the Deal," host Mark Llewellyn highlights two standout companies shaping this expanding trade landscape: ZBOM and Mrs. Toddy's Tonic.

Founded in 1998, ZBOM combines innovative design with robotics in home furnishings and is now entering Australia, partnering with IJF Australia to set up in Melbourne and Sydney. Mrs. Toddy's Tonic, created by Sophie Todd, uses a natural turmeric-based formula to tackle health concerns and is poised to enter the Chinese market, targeting the country's large diabetic population and strengthening ties between the two nations.

"The Big Picture" is a business documentary series by People's Daily Online Australia, highlighting collaborations between China and Australia in economics, science, education, and business. With in-depth reporting and on-site insights, it delivers authoritative analysis while promoting cross-culture understanding. The sixth season, produced with Sticky Toffee Media, airs on Ticker News and People's Daily Online.

