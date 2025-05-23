'The Big Picture' season 5, episode 3: 'Hello, Hong Kong'

People's Daily Online) 13:12, May 23, 2025

The fifth season of "The Big Picture" takes viewers to the Hainan Free Trade Port and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Filming in cities like Haikou, Sanya, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Hong Kong, the series interviews local government officials, economists and business representatives to showcase the vibrant economic development and open trade policies of China's southern coastal regions.

This exciting third episode of "The Big Picture" examines the evolving trade landscape between China and Australia. It delves into Hong Kong’s pivotal role as a financial gateway to the Chinese mainland.

It features remarkable insights from influential Chinese business leaders who reveal the surprising opportunities available to corporate Australia in China amid fierce global competition.

"The Big Picture" is a financial documentary series produced by People's Daily Online Australia, focusing on cooperation and development between China and Australia in the fields of economics, science, research, education and business. The program aims to promote understanding and cooperation between the two countries through in-depth reporting and on-site investigations.

The fifth season of "The Big Picture" is broadcast on the global news platform Ticker News and People's Daily Online. This program was produced by People's Daily Online Australia in collaboration with Sticky Toffee Media.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)