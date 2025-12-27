China's financial risks generally under control: central bank

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Banking institutions in China maintained sound operations in the first half of this year, with risks kept generally under control, according to a central bank report released on Friday.

The China Financial Stability Report 2025 was compiled by the People's Bank of China and cites the ratings of 3,529 banking institutions across the country.

The ratings found that 3,217 banks, whose combined assets accounted for 98 percent of the total assets of all participating banks, were operating safely, per the report.

National banks earned relatively good ratings, though certain risks were found in multiple small and medium-sized local banks.

The central bank said it will continue to address risks at small and medium-sized financial institutions, strengthen its macroprudential management of real-estate finance, and guard firmly against systemic financial risks.

