China's central bank to conduct 600-billion-yuan outright reverse repo operation

Xinhua) 10:04, September 13, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, on Friday said that it will conduct a 600-billion-yuan (about 84.48 billion U.S. dollars) outright reverse repo operation on Sept. 15, with the aim of maintaining ample liquidity in the national banking system.

The operation will have a tenor of six months (182 days) and will be conducted using a fixed-quantity, interest-rate-bidding and multiple-price-bidding method, according to the PBOC statement.

Wang Qing, chief macro analyst at Golden Credit Rating, said that the operation will help inject liquidity into the market, underscoring a continued supportive monetary policy stance and stabilizing market expectations.

Outright reverse repo operations -- a tool the central bank introduced in October 2024 to manage liquidity in the national banking system -- are carried out once each month with a tenor of no more than one year.

These operations have enriched the country's monetary policy toolkit, complementing previous measures such as temporary repos, temporary reverse repos, and the buying and selling of treasury bonds.

