China's central bank reports increased support for 5 key sectors

Xinhua) 10:09, August 16, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China increased credit support for five key sectors this year, according to a report released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday.

By the end of June, loans to the sci-tech, green development, inclusive finance, elderly care and digital economy sectors had respectively increased 12.5 percent, 25.5 percent, 11.5 percent, 43 percent and 11.5 percent, according to the PBOC's 2025 second-quarter monetary policy report.

Outstanding sci-tech loans totaled 44.1 trillion yuan (about 6.18 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of June -- up 12.5 percent year on year and 5.8 percentage points higher than the overall loan growth rate.

Loans granted in the elderly care and digital economy industries continued to outpace overall credit expansion, according to the report.

Earlier this month, the PBOC said that financial support for economic growth, structural transformation and high-quality development has increased since the start of 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)