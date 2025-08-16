China's central bank reports increased support for 5 key sectors
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China increased credit support for five key sectors this year, according to a report released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday.
By the end of June, loans to the sci-tech, green development, inclusive finance, elderly care and digital economy sectors had respectively increased 12.5 percent, 25.5 percent, 11.5 percent, 43 percent and 11.5 percent, according to the PBOC's 2025 second-quarter monetary policy report.
Outstanding sci-tech loans totaled 44.1 trillion yuan (about 6.18 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of June -- up 12.5 percent year on year and 5.8 percentage points higher than the overall loan growth rate.
Loans granted in the elderly care and digital economy industries continued to outpace overall credit expansion, according to the report.
Earlier this month, the PBOC said that financial support for economic growth, structural transformation and high-quality development has increased since the start of 2025.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's central bank expands policies on multinationals' cross-border funds
- China's central bank says to guide financial institutions to increase credit supply
- China's loan prime rates remain unchanged, underscoring growing confidence in economic growth
- China’s central bank cranks up market liquidity to accelerate economic growth
- China’s central bank cuts housing provident fund loaning rates to help stabilize property market
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.