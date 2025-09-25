Home>>
China to conduct 600-bln-yuan MLF operation on Thursday
(Xinhua) 09:05, September 25, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced on Wednesday that it will conduct a 600-billion-yuan (about 84.4 billion U.S. dollars), one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation on Thursday to maintain ample liquidity in the country's banking system.
The People's Bank of China said the MLF operation will be conducted using a fixed-quantity, interest-rate-bidding and multiple-price-bidding method.
The MLF was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's central bank to conduct 600-billion-yuan outright reverse repo operation
- China's central bank renews currency swap deals with European counterparts
- China's central bank adds 100 bln yuan to relending quota for disaster relief, reconstruction
- China's central bank reports increased support for 5 key sectors
- China’s central bank cranks up market liquidity to accelerate economic growth
- China’s central bank cuts housing provident fund loaning rates to help stabilize property market
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.