Any company or individual engaged in arms sales to Taiwan will pay price for wrongdoing: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:34, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Any company or individual who engages in arms sales to Taiwan will pay the price for the wrongdoing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson made the remarks after China decided to take countermeasures against U.S. companies and executives engaged in arming Taiwan.

In response to the latest U.S. announcement of large-scale arms sales to China's Taiwan region, China has decided to take countermeasures in accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law against 20 U.S. defense-related companies and 10 senior executives who have engaged in arming Taiwan in recent years.

Noting that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations, the spokesperson said that anyone who attempts to cross the line and make provocations on the Taiwan question will be met with China's firm response.

"No country or force shall ever underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the spokesperson.

China once again urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, act on the commitment of the U.S. leader, stop the dangerous moves of arming Taiwan, stop undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, said the spokesperson.

"China will continue to take resolute measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," added the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liu Ning)