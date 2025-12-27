CPC leadership meeting urges steadfast implementation of eight-point decision on improving conduct

December 27, 2025

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivers an important speech while chairing the criticism and self-criticism meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting was held from Dec. 25 to 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- A meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership has stressed the need for steadfast efforts to implement the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important speech while chairing the criticism and self-criticism meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which was held from Thursday to Friday.

Members of the Political Bureau conducted criticism and self-criticism at the meeting, focusing on steadfastly implementing the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct and making consistent and sustained efforts in this regard.

Their remarks addressed key issues, including taking the lead in strengthening political loyalty, enhancing Party spirit, holding the people, the Party, and law and discipline in a reverent light, and actively shouldering responsibility in work and in Party self-governance.

Xi commented on each speech, stressing that the meeting was fruitful and strengthened the Political Bureau's cohesion and ability.

He said that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party has made notable progress in rectifying four "undesirable" work styles -- pointless formality, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance. He also said that this year, a Party-wide education campaign rolled out to implement the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct had achieved tangible results.

Xi urged members of the Political Bureau to play an exemplary role for the whole Party in enhancing Party consciousness and improving Party conduct.

Leading officials should be firm Marxists, devote themselves to the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and deliver performances worthy of the times, Xi said.

He instructed leading officials to remain engaged with people at the primary level, to listen to both sides, and to take the lead in curbing pointless formality.

They should act with a sense of responsibility and have the courage to take on difficult tasks and shoulder heavy responsibilities within their duties, Xi said.

Leading officials -- high-ranking ones, in particular -- should be self-disciplined, remain steadfast in implementing the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct, and willingly act in accordance with rules and regulations, he said.

