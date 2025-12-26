Home>>
U.S. military strikes IS in northwest Nigeria, Trump says
(Xinhua) 09:45, December 26, 2025
WASHINGTON, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. military launched a "powerful and deadly" strike against the Islamic State (IS) in northwestern Nigeria.
"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!" Trump said on Truth Social.
"The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes," Trump said, vowing that the United States will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
