Trump confirms upcoming start of ground strikes against drug cartel targets in Latin America

Xinhua) 13:41, December 25, 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday the upcoming start of ground strikes against drug cartel targets in Latin America.

He made the remarks during Christmas greetings to the military.

Trump said the United States was "now going after the land" in its fight against drug cartel targets, noting that drug trafficking by sea was down 96 percent.

The U.S. president also extended special congratulations to the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, currently deployed in the Caribbean.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)