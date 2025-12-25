State of emergency declared in Southern California amid powerful winter storms

Xinhua) 14:22, December 25, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday for parts of Southern California hit by the most powerful holiday storm in years.

The state of emergency was enforced in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Shasta counties.

Several major roads across Southern California were closed due to flooding or mudflows, and evacuation orders were issued for some communities affected by the severe weather. Thousands of Los Angeles residents were reportedly left without power as the storm drenched the region.

"A series of atmospheric rivers has brought high-intensity rainfall and strong winds statewide to already saturated soils, heightening the risk of flooding, landslides, debris flows, and rapidly rising creeks and rivers," said the governor in a news release, adding that recently burned areas in Southern California face an increased threat of mudslides and debris flows as heavy rain continues.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also declared a local emergency to ensure the city has sufficient resources in the coming days.

Widespread flash flood warnings were issued across Southern California. The U.S. National Weather Service said that a rare "High Risk" of excessive rainfall remains in effect through Thursday morning, covering much of Southern California, including the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Moreover, heavy rainfall will also lead to dangerous rock and mudslides across Southern California through Christmas Day, the agency warned.

"The first storm is moving out of the area, but another storm is expected to arrive later tonight and continue into Christmas Day," it said Wednesday. "Showers are expected to taper off by early Saturday, followed by drier and warmer conditions."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)