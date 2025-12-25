Chinese state councilor urges athletes to strive for glory at Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

December 25, 2025

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin meets with athletes, coaches and staff members at the Winter Sports Administration Center under the General Administration of Sport of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2025. Shen called on China's winter Olympic athletes to be better prepared for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games and strive for glory for their nation. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin called on China's winter Olympic athletes to be better prepared for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games and strive for glory for their nation.

Shen made the remarks on Wednesday while meeting with athletes and coaches in their training base in Beijing.

During the visit, Shen observed training sessions of different teams, including curling, speed skating, skeleton, freestyle skiing, bobsleigh and short track speed skating, and inquired about the teams' training plans, measures to prevent injuries as well as their logistical support.

Shen also encouraged the athletes to train hard with full confidence as well as a calm mindset, and compete to their best level at the Winter Olympics.

Shen emphasized "zero occurrence" with a "zero tolerance" attitude in anti-doping work, calling on the Olympians to show good sportsmanship and compete clean and win clean.

The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will run from February 6 to 22, with the opening ceremony set to take place at Milan's iconic San Siro Stadium and the closing ceremony scheduled at the Verona Olympic Arena.

