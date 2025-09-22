Back to China, back to glory: Mexican figure skater Carrillo secures Olympic return

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Mexican skater Donovan Carrillo secured qualification for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games with a bronze medal at the ISU Figure Skating Olympic qualifier on Sunday, returning to Beijing three years after his Olympic debut.

Carrillo, 26, received a reception more fitting for a home favorite, with fans waving banners and tossing stuffed toys onto the ice after his free skate.

"It feels like a dream again," Carrillo said. "I don't know how I did it, but I just skated the best program of this season. I'm grateful that every effort was worth it. Right now, I feel like I'm standing on top of the world."

In 2022, Carrillo became the first Mexican figure skater in 30 years to compete at the Winter Olympics, where he achieved his season's best score. Since then, he has sharpened both his technical skills and artistic expression, which were on display in Beijing.

Growing up in Mexico, where snow is rare and sports such as soccer and boxing dominate, Carrillo faced both infrastructural and cultural challenges. "Sometimes people think artistic sports are only for women, so that was something I had to fight as a kid," he recalled. "I hope I can help change those biases, and also show people in Mexico that winter sports are possible."

Carrillo is known for incorporating Mexican rhythms and flair into his programs, using his performances to inspire young athletes and promote Latin culture on the ice. His success has coincided with more figure skating talents emerging in Mexico and across Latin America.

This year in Beijing, Carrillo was joined by compatriots Andrea Montesinos Cantu in women's singles and Harlow Lynella Stanley and Seiji Urano in ice dance. Ecuador's Gabriel Martinez also competed in the men's event. After his own performances, Carrillo was frequently seen in the stands supporting fellow Latin American skaters.

"I hope eventually we'll have more participation," he said. "Latin American countries need more development in figure skating. One of my next missions is to help the sport grow in our region. I would love to help as much as I can without losing my focus on my career."

Carrillo said China has always been special for him. "I feel really loved here in China. It's very special that since I came in 2022, people get to know me and my story, and they have supported me along the way. It feels like home when I'm here in China," he said, adding he hopes to return one day for a vacation.

"Qualifying for the Olympic Games for the second time is an indescribable honor," he later wrote on social media. "This competition left me with lessons, unforgettable memories, and moments where my heart beat faster than ever."

