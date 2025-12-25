Shenzhen leads Chinese cities in foreign trade for Jan.-Nov.

Xinhua) 08:44, December 25, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a scene of the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

SHENZHEN, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- South China's Shenzhen saw its foreign trade hit 4.12 trillion yuan (about 584.6 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November, ranking first among Chinese mainland cities, Shenzhen Customs said Wednesday.

Over the period, Shenzhen's exports totaled 2.5 trillion yuan, while imports rose 7.7 percent year on year to 1.62 trillion yuan.

The export of products from traditional electronic information industries and emerging industries saw counter-trend growth. The import of electromechanical products grew 9.5 percent, accounting for 81.5 percent of total imports.

Private enterprises powered Shenzhen's trade activities, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total value.

