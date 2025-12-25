Home>>
China to conduct 400-bln-yuan MLF operation on Thursday
(Xinhua) 08:39, December 25, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced on Wednesday that it will conduct a 400-billion-yuan (about 56.76 billion U.S. dollars), one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation on Thursday to maintain ample liquidity in the country's banking system.
The People's Bank of China said the MLF operation will be conducted by a fixed-quantity, interest-rate-bidding and multiple-price-bidding method.
The MLF was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's central bank will maintain ample liquidity that aligns with growth, price targets
- China's central bank rolls out credit repair policy for individuals
- China's central bank to conduct 1-trillion-yuan outright reverse repo operation
- China's central bank injects liquidity through multiple tools in November
- China maintains crackdown on illegal virtual currency-related financial activities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.