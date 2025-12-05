China's central bank to conduct 1-trillion-yuan outright reverse repo operation
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, on Thursday said that it will conduct a 1-trillion-yuan (about 141.4 billion U.S. dollars) outright reverse repo operation on Friday to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system.
The operation will be carried out with a fixed quantity through interest-rate bidding, with winning bids determined at multiple price levels. It will have a tenor of three months, or 91 days, according to the central bank.
Outright reverse repo operations -- a tool the central bank introduced in October 2024 to manage liquidity in the national banking system -- are carried out each month with a tenor of no more than one year.
These operations have enriched the country's monetary policy toolkit, complementing previous measures such as temporary repos, temporary reverse repos, and the buying and selling of treasury bonds.
Photos
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
- Artists of China National Opera House perform in dance drama "Qiuci" in Beijing
- Pomegranates fuel art and economic growth in Zaozhuang, E China's Shandong
Related Stories
- China's central bank injects liquidity through multiple tools in November
- China maintains crackdown on illegal virtual currency-related financial activities
- China's rural small, medium-sized banks see steady expansion
- China's new green loans hit 6.47 trillion yuan in first nine months of 2025: central bank data
- China to conduct 600-bln-yuan outright reverse repo operation
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.