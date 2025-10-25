China's new green loans hit 6.47 trillion yuan in first nine months of 2025: central bank data

Xinhua) 10:36, October 25, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's new green loans, which refer to loans designated for financing green projects such as those focused on infrastructure's green upgrade, energy efficiency and environmental protection, hit 6.47 trillion yuan (about 912 billion U.S. dollars) in the first nine months of 2025, according to the country's central bank.

According to data released Friday by the People's Bank of China, the balance of China's green loans in local and foreign currencies stood at 43.51 trillion yuan as of the end of September this year, up 17.5 percent compared to the start of the year, the data showed.

In terms of use, the balance of green loans for infrastructure's green upgrade stood at 19.29 trillion yuan, while those for energy's green and low-carbon transition and for ecological protection and restoration projects stood at 8.32 trillion yuan and 5.01 trillion yuan, respectively, as of the end of September.

In 2020, China set the dual carbon goals of peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.

Last month, the country announced new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) at the United Nations Climate Summit.

As part of the new NDCs, China will reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions from peak levels by 7 percent to 10 percent by 2035, striving to do better. It also announced the goals to increase the share of non-fossil fuels to over 30 percent of its total energy consumption, and to expand its installed wind and solar power capacity to over six times the 2020 level by 2035, striving to bring that capacity to 3,600 gigawatts.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)